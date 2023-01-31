BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire.
The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west of East Doris Boulevard
Boone County Joint Communications said in an alert that Highway OO was shut down in both directions for the incident.
There were three residents living in the trailer, along with two dogs. No injuries were reported.
"Woke up choking on smoke, couldn't see anything," Evan Fifer, a resident of trailer, said. "So I got my dogs out, 911 was called, I think by my lovely neighbor over there."
Gale Blomenkamp, BCFPD assistant fire chief, said the two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation.
"One was treated on scene by a vet and is doing just fine. The other one is actually at the vet clinic right now, but appears to be doing just fine as well," Blomenkamp said.
Two of the residents were able to escape the trailer without injury, while the other resident wasn't home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have been an electrical fire starting on the floor or under the house, according to Blomenkamp.
"We have our fire investigators on the scene right now doing investigations," Blomenkamp said. "We've done our interviews, talked to the occupants that were at the house, that live in the house, to kind of find out what was going on right before the fire started. And that work will continue throughout the day."
The home is considered a loss. Since the trailer is inhabitable, the residents must find somewhere else to live.
"Heartbroken because I've lost everything that I've paid for for my hard-earned money," resident Ashton Wallace said. "So it's just, it's really hard to lose everything that you've worked so hard for. Going through this and only being 20 years old, I was just thinking 'What I did to deserve it?' but everything happens for a reason and I know that. I'm just thankful that I have angels looking over me."
Wallace's mother is setting up a GoFundMe later Tuesday to help raise money for three residents.