MONROE COUNTY − A Norfolk Southern Train derailed in Monroe County Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.
Norfolk Southern Train derails in Monroe County, 1 mile east of Madison. The train was traveling east from Moberly to Decatur Illinois when 8 train cars derailed for an unknown reason. No injuries are reported and no hazmat involved. No roadways blocked. pic.twitter.com/IL329Mweyp— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 24, 2021
The train derailed just after 1:30 p.m., about one mile east of Madison. It was traveling from Moberly to Decatur, Illinois. It originated in Kansas City.
Eight train cars, which were loaded with vehicles, derailed for "an unknown reason," Troop B said.
Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors responded to assess the damage and to begin clearing the tracks.
The company told KOMU 8 there is no estimate to when trains will resume operating, and there is no indication of the cause yet.
Troop B said no injuries were reported, no hazmat was involved and no roadways were blocked.