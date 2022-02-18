JEFFERSON CITY — A newly renovated home in Jefferson City will provide opportunities for low-income individuals to get back on their feet.
Nonprofit Transformational Housing opened its first home on Cherry Street on Saturday at an open house from 1 to 4 p.m.
The historic 1900s home was completely remodeled with updated cabinets, new windows and a redesign to include five apartments within the structure.
The home will house individuals at below market-level prices. Those who live at the home will be required to enroll in programs to help them get out of poverty.
The idea for the project came after the Jefferson City tornado in 2019, which exposed disparities in housing.
"We realized most of the housing destroyed by the tornado was housing that was rental and by lower income folks there," Transformational Housing co-founder Mark Kiekhaefer said.
Transformational Housing raised $400,000 for the project with major donations from Central Bank, Jefferson Bank, Hawthorn Bank, Mid America Bank and Veterans United.
Nearly 100 volunteers, including students from Lincoln University and Jefferson City High School, helped with efforts to restore the home over the past two years.
"It's been glorifying to see folks put our differences aside and unite to do what I believe the gospel is calling us to do, which is to love our neighbor as ourselves," Transformational Housing board member John Blosser said.
Referral agencies, such as Central Missouri Community Action, the Jefferson City Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and Jefferson City Public Schools, helped Transformational Housing find interested applicants.
“We wanted to provide a safe, affordable, comfortable place, and we wanted to focus on families, people that had children," Verlee Hitzhusen, a Transformational Housing volunteer, said. "We feel like that we need to get the children in a place that’s safe and comfortable, and a place where the families did not have to be in fear of eviction."
Residents will collaborate with volunteer coaches to help improve their financial planning skills and set long-term goals. All of transformational housing's coaches have attended workshops, trainings, and simulations to help them prepare to work with people experiencing generational poverty.
"You want to see them ready to move on, but we know that foundational change can take a long time," Hitzhusen said. "More than six months, more than a year."
With each brick, the home is helping the community heal from the wounds of the past.
"It's helping this block, this neighborhood, this little part of Jefferson City take a step at renewal," Kiekhaefer said.
Transformational Housing said there are plans for renovating an additional building that was recently donated to them in the coming years. The organization hopes to house residents in the Cherry Street unit by mid-March.