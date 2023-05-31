COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility residential curbside customers are scheduled to begin receiving refuse and recycling bag vouchers in the mail during the week of June 5.
In the June packet, customers will receive one voucher for black trash bags and one voucher for blue recycling bags. This will be the final distribution of trash bag vouchers.
City-provided trash bags are not required for residential curbside collection. Limited supplies of trash bags remain and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city has temporarily suspended the collection of residential curbside recycling due to the staffing shortages within the Solid Waste Utility. Residential curbside recycling will resume no sooner than June 20.
Black bag vouchers can be redeemed at the following Columbia locations:
- Hy-Vee (excluding the Conley Road location)
- Menards
- Moser’s
- Utility Customer Service at City Hall
Vouchers for blue recycling bags can be redeemed at:
- Hy-Vee (excluding the Conley Road location)
- Menards
- Moser’s
- Schnucks/EatWell
- Utility Customer Service at City Hall