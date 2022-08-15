JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a “Trash to Treasures” event Monday, which aimed to help children learn valuable lessons about sustainability.
The library was filled with items such as plastic bottles, food boxes and paper towel rolls, leaving it up to the kids' imagination to decide what to create with them.
Eric Lyon, the children's program coordinator for the Missouri River Regional Library, organized the event to teach kids at a young age to recycle.
“Once you throw it in the trash can, it’s gone,” he said. “But if you use that item for something else, you realize that you don’t have to chuck everything, and you can use those things in the future.”
According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri accounts for over 25 million pounds of garbage per day, which equates more than 9 billion pounds of trash per year.
The event was created to help the kids keep sustainability in mind in an effort to reduce these numbers.
“It’s a great way for them to keep in mind just how much of that stuff is out there,” Lyon said. “Anytime that we can reuse something is a great thing.”
The kids made everything from dinosaurs to rocket ships out of the recycled material, learning to be careful throwing away objects that could be reused.
The Missouri River Regional Library regularly hosts children's events. More information on those events can be found on its website here.