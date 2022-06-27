Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County.
"I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
Coughenour held a press conference Monday night after an Amtrak train struck a dump truck at a railroad crossing, killing three people and injuring multiple others.
More than 200 passengers and crew members were on board when seven cars and two locomotives derailed, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
First responders began arriving on scene around 1:02 p.m, just 20 minutes after the reported derailment.
Agencies involved include the Chariton County, Linn County, Macon County and Randolph County Sheriff’s Offices, Brookfield and Macon Police Departments, MSHP, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Park Rangers, Missouri State Fire Marshals and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
Ambulances from Chariton, Linn, Randolph, Livingston, Macon, Howard, Carroll and Caldwell Counties as well as medical helicopters from multiple service providers responded to the scene.
The Cole County Emergency Medical Services said it received a request from SEMA for mutual-aid. It provided two ambulances, six Cole County EMS employees, a chief officer and a resident physician to Mendon High School, where some passengers were taken for medical care.
Missouri hospitals counted at least 51 patients from the crash by 7 p.m., according to the Kansas City Star.
MU Health Care said it treated 16 patients for injuries. Most injuries were mild to moderate, which includes abrasions and spinal fractures, according to Coughenour.
Two patients required immediate surgical operation and one had fatal injuries. It is not known whether this fatality has been counted in the three previously recorded.
Boone Hospital Center received 28 patients, according to spokesperson Ben Cornelius. Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, about 35 miles south of the crash site, said it received six patients.
The Star reports Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, about 45 miles west of the crash site, received seven patients by ambulance. One patient was also transported by helicopter to University Health in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King.