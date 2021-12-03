MID-MISSOURI — Health officials detected the omicron variant of COVID-19 in eight states across the country as of Friday afternoon, including in Missouri.
"With what we've learned with how these spread, we certainly would anticipate cases in our area in the coming weeks or months," Dr. Margaret Day, a vaccine co-chair at MU Health Care, said.
In a month packed with holidays, travel agents said they aren't seeing much concern over the possibility of trips getting canceled. Jackie Coakley, the manager at Central Travel in Jefferson City, said she's been busy this week booking trips.
"We're working on late 2022 and 2023 travel," Coakley said. "People are looking well beyond the typical of what they do this time of year, so we're seeing a lot of interest in European travel and Canadian travel."
Coakley said she's answered a few questions about what might happen if the omicron variant continues to spread, but most of her answers about the variant are unknown.
"They really are more concerned with when they can travel and where they can travel and what they can do to be able to travel to the destinations that they're wanting to travel to," Coakley explained.
Day said both vaccinated and unvaccinated people face the possibility of getting the omicron variant, but the severity should be much lower in those with full doses. She said other protection measures like masking and social distancing should also be used this holiday season, especially with the unknown of the new variant.
"Vaccination remains a really effective tool with not needing to go the hospital, having a severe reaction or even dying from COVID," Day said. "There's more to come on what this variant means in terms of vaccine effectiveness or treatment options for people to stay safe. Variants or viral illnesses are not unexpected and keeping on top of those is everyone's goal."
Keep in mind, President Joe Biden announced restrictive measures Thursday for those entering the U.S. Regardless of vaccination status or nationality, travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID test within a calendar day of their departing flight. Mask requirement in planes and public transportation has been extended through March 18.