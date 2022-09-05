BOONE COUNTY — Labor Day usually marks the end of the summer travel season and one of the most-traveled days across the year. But for Columbia Regional Airport passenger Joya-Maria Azzi, there weren't many problems.
"When I watched the screen for the departures or arrivals, there were many flights that were canceled or delays. I said, 'Oh no,'" Azzi said. "And then I looked and my flight said on time so it was perfect."
The Transportation Security Administration reported that air travel is up by 2% since 2019.
Azzi is a student at Central Methodist University, but she also is a soccer player for the Lebanon national team. She's been traveling for just about a month and just so happened to book her return flight on Labor Day.
"I didn't know that I was coming in on Labor Day," Azzi said. "It was busy."
Other travelers only reported minor delays out of COU this weekend. Justin Cameron said he's a frequent flyer, and even though he had about an hour and a half delay flying into Columbia on Friday, it's something he's getting used to.
"Anytime you can catch a direct anywhere you do it," Cameron said. "I guess of the three most recent COU flights, one of them was completely canceled and two of them were delayed."
For many travelers out of COU this weekend, it could be their last time using only the main building. As of the end of July, officials projected the new airport terminal to be open at the end of September. But, the opening comes as airlines report pilot shortages and American Airlines even will temporarily cut flights out of COU starting in November.
Cameron said even with delays, he's hopeful that the new terminal will change COU's dynamic.
"Once you have some more options, more travelers will take advantage of it," Cameron said.
For more information on COU departures and arrivals, you can view all upcoming flights on its website.