COLUMBIA − Labor Day Weekend is in full swing, and according to Triple A, domestic travel is expected to rise four percent from last year.
"That includes things like flights, hotels, car rentals, all those bookings," Missouri Triple A representative, Nick Chabarria said. "Expect it, if you are heading out this weekend for it to be a busy on."
With an increase in travel, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is keeping a close eye on the safety of drivers this weekend.
"We're looking for individuals who are driving aggressively, individuals that might be driving impaired, people who are driving in a manner which will likely result in a crash." Corporal Kyle Green with MSHP said.
Green said while the stuff they look for during a holiday weekend doesn't necessarily change from the day to day, what does change is that increase in traffic.
"We try to be proactive with our messaging, try to let people know to leave early, make sure they buckle up, slow down all that stuff," Green said.
Amy Pattee, a St. Louis resident, passing through Columbia Saturday, noticed the increase traffic on the roads and shared what she does to stay safe while traveling.
"I just make sure that I'm a safe distance between the car in front of me so if they were to break or we were to hit traffic, or they were to do something unexpected, I have enough time to react to that safely." Pattee said.
Pattee and her friend are headed to Kansas City for a friend's birthday, and although they know how to get there, she said she keeps her maps on to alert the driver if there is traffic or if they need to take an alternate route.
As many people hit the road this weekend, Chabarria wants to remind drivers of the hands free law that went into effect this Monday.
"Make sure if you're needing navigation or need to adjust your music, make sure you're doing that before you start your trip." Chabarria said.