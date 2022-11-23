COLUMBIA — Mid-Missourians are on the move before a busy holiday weekend.
AAA projects that more than 55 million Americans will travel across the weekend, and Wednesday is classified as the busiest travel day of the year. The Transportation Security Administration is also projecting that travel this Thanksgiving will reach levels similar to those pre-pandemic.
The Columbia Regional Airport had four flights arriving and four departing across Wednesday. As of the late afternoon on Wednesday, none of those flights had yet been canceled or delayed.
Traveler Elizabeth Rudd said she hasn't seen any travel troubles yet while being in Missouri the past couple of week. She said she's ready to head home to Texas and she'll always try and do that by flight.
"For me it's an 11 and a half hour drive," Rudd said. "Any inconvenience that could occur, it's nothing compared to driving."
AAA projects nearly 49 million Americans will travel by car and 4.5 million will fly to their holiday destination this Thanksgiving. Rudd said during her day, COU was pretty calm. She said she's more worried about the traffic once she gets back to the Dallas area.
"I knew here in Columbia it'd be a lot less congested than when I land in Dallas," Rudd said. "That's going to be, as we say in Texas, a rodeo."
For Nyunghe Lee, her flight Wednesday was to return back to Copenhagen, Denmark for work. While her flight out of Columbia wasn't impacted, her connecting flight was canceled. She said she had to make last minute arrangements Wednesday morning to still make it back on time.
"Oh my god it's really stressful," Lee said. "Luckily, the Columbia Airport is kind of like not really busy at the moment, so I got the situation resolved really quickly."
AAA recommends the following times as the best times to travel if you haven't left yet:
- Wednesday, Nov. 23: before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 24: before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 25: before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26: before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27: before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
For updated details on flights in and out of COU, click here.