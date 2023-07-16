BOONVILLE — As a part of the fiscal year 2024 state budget Gov. Parson signed into law, $4.2 million were allocated towards rest area improvements. This is part of a budget that prioritizes travel infrastructure, most notably including $2.8 billion to expand I-70 to three lanes across the state.
Ben Meyer has been traveling across the country in his RV for several months. He's already visited five states and was on his way to Colorado when he stopped at the I-70 rest area at mile marker 104 in Boonville on Sunday.
"This is honestly one of the worst ones I've seen yet," he said when describing the rest area. "The pavement when you come in obviously needs to be redone. The toilet I used was leaking at the base and there's only one sink for everybody to use."
He added, "It was just dirty, smelly and there were flies everywhere, not ideal for a stop."
Meyer said that he spoke with a truck driver in the restroom who said Missouri has cheap gas but some of the worst rest areas he's seen.
Meyer did say he thinks improving rest areas is important. "For people traveling through your state, this is a good way to give them a good first impression."
State Rep. Cody Smith, (R) Carthage, is the chair of the House Budget Committee and running for state Treasurer in 2024. In a year where transportation spending dominated budget headlines, he said these smaller projects can leave a big impact.
"It's part of the larger transportation network we have," Smith said. "The rest areas and the weigh stations...some of our features are a little [dated] compared to some other states who have invested earlier and more often into their transportation networks."
Smith added that addressing transportation concerns should be a priority. "[Now] is the right time because we can afford to do so," he said.
Linda Inman was traveling to Kansas when she stopped at the Boonville rest area Sunday. She travels through Missouri often to visit family in St. Louis, and said, "the more improved they are the more likely people are to stop."
She's also pretty happy that Missouri is investing in transporting networks overall. "Oh my word I'm thrilled about that," she exclaimed. "Especially the I-70 improvements, and the rest areas are going to be great too."