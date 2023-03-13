COLUMBIA − Where once stood a tall, stable red bud tree in Worley Street Park, now lies a pile of mulch.
The city of Columbia removed a tree dedicated to the late Almeta Crayton from Worley Street Park Monday after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Crayton was a former city council member and a well-known civic servant. She represented the First Ward on the city council for three terms, but she is best known for her A Time to Give Thanks, formerly known as Everybody Eats, community dinner on Thanksgiving.
Last year, the program hosted its 25th year of the event. The project, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: a primary food drive, a food box distribution and a Thanksgiving hot meal.
Crayton originally started the program with a form and food distribution on her front porch. Now, nearly 25 years later, the program has been adopted by Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) for the past two years.
However, despite Crayton's humanities, the city received reports from neighbors living near the park about the vandalism.
David Dittmer, the natural resources supervisor for Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department, removed the tree Monday.
According to Dittmer, after receiving the report, he showed up the park where all the limbs of the tree had been ripped off. He said the tree was "trashed."
He said tearing of a tree's limbs is a common form of vandalism he's seen when the tree is established and too big to be uprooted.
The process of replacing the tree shouldn't take too long, however, according to Dittmer.
"We'll work with one of our local nurseries to get another red bud, which is a pretty common tree," he said. "We're probably still a few weeks out from starting our spring planting season."
Replanting of the tree will happen anytime between early April and June, which is when the department plants most of its trees around city parks, according to Dittmer.