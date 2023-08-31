COLUMBIA − Treeline Music Fest, formerly known as Roots N Blues, has canceled its 2023 festival due to "significantly higher than expected expenses."
The festival posted to its social media pages Thursday afternoon with the announcement.
"Team Treeline has made every effort to create a unique and authentic experience that features a diverse lineup in Columbia, Missouri. We are facing significantly higher than expected expenses that have made it impossible to produce this event to the standard the community deserves," the post said.
The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
Treeline says refunds will be processed automatically to original payment methods in "as little as 30 days."
The 2023 lineup included Muna, The Lonesome Companions,Jo Dee Messina, Salt-N-Pepa, Post Sex Nachos, Japanese Breakfast, Noah Cyrus, Wilderado and The January Lanterns.
Check back to this story for updates.