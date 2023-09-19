COLUMBIA — The trial for a Rocheport woman charged with sex trafficking her daughter began Monday.
Renee Collins, 54, is charged with sexual trafficking of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a child and accessory to rape/attempted rape.
The court began jury selection at 9 a.m., and 13th Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris said he expects to wrap up jury selection by Monday evening. Harris expects the trial to be complete by Friday evening .
William Thomas Jr., Collin's boyfriend, is also charged with rape in the case. He awaits trial in January.
The case dates back to 2017, when an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that a girl was "being left in hotel rooms with strange men."
According to court documents, a witness at The Welcome Inn told police that the teenager, who is Deaf, autistic and has cerebral palsy had been left with strangers for long periods of time. The witness from the hotel said the teen has a mental capacity of a 2- to 3-year old, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Police say they learned of an instance when two men offered Collins cocaine in exchange for sex with her daughter. A later police investigation corroborated claims that the teen had been raped by men after they offered Collins cocaine. In at least one instance, the "bad men" put a needle in the teen's arm as well, according to court documents.
This story will be updated as the trial continues.