MONITEAU COUNTY - Monday marked day one of a jury trial for a Stover man who is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for a deadly shooting that happened in March 2015.
Thomas Capps, 50, is accused of killing 45-year-old Ronald Salmons, of Stover.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, court documents stated that Capps shot Salmons, then tried to make it appear as though Salmons was the aggressor. Capps allegedly shot his home's door and planted a knife on Salmons, telling another man living at the home to say Salmons had hit him and had a knife. The other man said Capps coached him on what to say to law enforcement and to say Salmons instigated the home invasion.
Capps pleaded not guilty in November 2019.
According to online court records, the trial is expected to last four days under Judge Matthew Hamner. The trial was moved from Morgan County to Moniteau County following a change of venue request.
Capps is currently held in the Moniteau County Jail.