COLUMBIA - The trial for one of the suspects in a hazing case at the University of Missouri is scheduled to start in December, with a pretrial hearing set for late November.
Ryan Delanty, who faces charges of hazing and supplying liquor to a minor, will stand trial on December 5, barring any delays or continuances. The trial is scheduled to last four days.
Delanty and several other former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members face charges in the alleged hazing of Danny Santulli, who was left unable to walk, talk or see after the incident.
Court documents said Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father," which is a mentor-type role within the Phi Gamma Delta chapter. The fraternity was removed from the MU campus after the incident.
The Santulli family sued 26 parties in civil court last year, settling for undisclosed amounts.