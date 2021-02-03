COLUMBIA-- A trial date has been set for Joseph Elledge, who is charged with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji, in October of 2019.
Elledge will stand trial starting on Nov. 1 at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. Elledge has remained in jail since October 25, 2019.
Prosecutors say Elledge murdered Ji even though her body has never been found. Columbia Police with the aid of dive teams searched the Lamine River in Cooper County starting in December of 2019, but so far have been unable to locate her.