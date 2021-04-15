CAMDEN COUNTY - A jury trial date is set for Leigh Ann Bauman, the Lake area realtor accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.
According to court records, the jury trial is scheduled to start on March 14, 2022. The records show her pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 22. Judge Aaron Koeppen is assigned to the trial.
Bauman is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison. She posted bail earlier this month.
Bauman was arrested in March after officials say she tried to offer a group $1,500 to kill her former mother-in-law. They say Bauman reportedly told them to make her death "look like an accident."
Bauman was asked multiple times if she was "sure about the hire," and that Bauman said "she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but that she could ask for forgiveness," investigators say.
Investigators also said that Bauman believed her ex-mother-in-law was interfering with the relationship she had with her children.