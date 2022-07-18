COLUMBIA - A trial for a former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action has been moved to an unspecified later date.
Jeffrey McWilliams appeared for a Boone County court hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
During the hearing, McWilliams said he was in the process of trying to find a new attorney and that he needed money back from his original attorney's office after his originally attorney died in June.
McWilliams was originally set to go on trial beginning Aug. 15. Instead, a counsel status review hearing will be held that day.
Judge Joshua Devine informed McWilliams he could submit an application to the public defender's office to find counsel if needed, although he can reject counsel from the office and work with an attorney he finds.
Police say McWilliams and two other men robbed Roberts, 28, in Dec. 2017 in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood in east Columbia. Roberts was later found dead from gunshot wounds in his home.
Officers claim they found a pullover near the neighborhood with McWilliams' DNA on it.
Police arrested McWilliams nearly four years later, after he was allegedly involved in several crimes related to a large marijuana-trafficking operation. The operation was investigated by the Columbia Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.