COLUMBIA - A trial for a former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action has been moved to next month.
Jeffrey McWilliams appeared for a Boone County court hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
McWilliams originally had his case hearing set for April, but it was pushed back following the passing of his attorney.
During the hearing, McWilliams said he has found a new attorney, but needed money back from his original attorney's office to fill out a new application.
The state granted this motion and set a new date for August 15.
Police say McWilliams and two other men robbed and killed Roberts, 28, in Dec. 2017 in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood in east Columbia. Officers claim they found a pullover near the neighborhood with McWilliams' DNA on it.
Police arrested McWilliams nearly four years later, after he was allegedly involved in several crimes related to a large marijuana-trafficking operation. The operation was investigated by the Columbia Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.