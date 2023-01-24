COLUMBIA - A bench trial in the lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.
Lawyers for both sides appeared at the Boone County Courthouse for a hearing in the civil lawsuit Tuesday. The hearing was pushed from Monday after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit.
Judge Jacobs said he expects he will be able to make a decision that day, leaving a tight window for any appeals.
"We are in sort of a tight window here," Judge Jacobs said. "If we're arguing about the law, it's going to be argument rather than hours of testimony."
The lawyer for the clerk's office said they will obey what decision the judge makes during that trial.
The court also allowed the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon to intervene in the case.
In the lawsuit filed on Jan. 18, Basye claims the district, the school board and its members violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27.
Basye filed his candidacy at the Boone County Clerk's office instead of the district's Aslin Administrative Building. CPS says filing was available by appointment at the administrative building that day. However, appointments had to be scheduled by Dec. 22. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Basye did not set up an appointment before the deadline.
The clerk's office does not accept filing for school board candidates, so Lennon says his petition should not be considered. She said those filings are reserved for local political subdivisions, like the school district office.
Tuesday is the deadline for the district to submit candidates for the April 4 election to the county clerk. CPS had a special work special Monday and verified the sample ballot without Basye's name.