BOONE COUNTY - Day one of the murder trial of Lynlee Renick began Monday.
Renick is accused of the 2017 murder of her reptile breeder husband, Benjamin Renick.
The murder case is being heard in Boone County after a change of venue. The jury was selected on Friday and brought in from Clay County. It consists of nine men and five women.
In opening statements, Warren County Special Prosecutor Kelly King said Lynlee Renick tried to kill Benjamin Renick twice.
King said Ashley Shaw and Michael Humphrey helped Lynlee Renick with the plans to kill her husband. Shaw worked with Lynlee Renick at the spa she owned. Humphrey was an ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick.
King said Lynlee Renick first tried to poison him and made a protein shake with fifteen Percocet pills provided by Shaw. It made Benjamin Renick violently ill but didn't kill him. King said Lynee Renick then took action two weeks later on June 8, 2017 and shot Benjamin Renick eight times.
King said Lynlee Renick didn't want to divorce Benjamin Renick because she was scared he would take the kids. She was also the sole beneficiary of his $1 million life insurance policy, so King said Lynlee Renick turned to murder.
In opening statements for the defense, attorney Tim Hesemann argued that Lynlee Renick and Benjamin Renick were infatuated with each other and were supportive of each other's businesses.
However, he said the two eventually grew out of love and Lynlee Renick became a victim of unwanted sexual advances and abuse from Benjamin Renick. Hesemann said Lynlee Renick confided this in Humphrey.
Hesemann said on June 8, 2017, Lynlee Renick and Humphrey went to the snake farm to discuss a divorce with Ben Renick. He said Lynlee Renick was taking the trash outside and when she came back in, she heard a shot ring out as Humphrey shot Benjamin Renick.
He said she ran outside and screamed as more shots rang out. Hesemann said a neighbor will testify that he heard the scream from half a mile away.
Lynlee Renick was not arrested after the events in 2017 and now is being tried after the case went cold for two and a half years. Humphrey was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in October 2021.
Humphrey also made a deal to assist the prosecution. Prosecutors said in exchange for testifying against Lynlee Renick and leading them to the murder weapon, his first-degree murder conviction would be downgraded to second-degree murder with the opportunity for parole.
Evidence from the state began with testimony came from the Renick's long-time babysitter who was expected to watch their children the evening Benjamin Renick was killed. She cried while at the stand stating that she felt for the children.
The state also called Ashley Shaw, who was an employee at Lynlee Renick's spa. Shaw said she was aware of alleged sexual abuse from Benjamin Renick. She also said she was aware Lynlee Renick took part in multiple alleged affairs and that the spa was seeing a financial decline. Shaw said she lied to police out of fear when she was arrested.
Shaw said Lynlee Renick explained to her that divorce was not an option and that Lynlee Renick asked her to help murder her husband. She said she agreed and the two talked through different ways to kill Benjamin Renick.
Shaw said she provided the Percocet that was used in the first attempt to kill Benjamin Renick. She told the prosecution that she regrets aiding Lynlee Renick.
“It's the biggest mistake I have ever made,” Shaw said on the stand.
After the failed first attempt, Shaw said Lynlee Renick brought up the idea of getting Humphrey involved. They googled his address and found him at his home near Jefferson City. Both Shaw and Lynlee Renick talked to Humphrey about how they needed his help to murder Benjamin Renick.
According to Shaw, Humphrey was able to provide Lynlee Renick with a gun.
The night of the murder, Benjamin and Lynlee Renick were supposed to go on a date, but Shaw said Lynlee Renick lied and told him that she wasn’t feeling well. Shaw said Lynlee Renick texted her husband and asked him to pick up the kids from school.
Shaw said Humphrey and Lynlee Renick then went to the snake facility together to kill Benjamin Renick.
In an attempt to cover her location at the time of the murder, Shaw said Lynlee Renick requested that Shaw text Benjamin Renick from her phone which was left at the spa. Shaw states she did not send any texts out of fear.
She said Lynlee Renick came back to the spa after killing her husband and requested that Shaw help her scrub her body and hands. It was then that Lynlee Renick got a call from the school that the kids were never picked up. She would pick up her kids and then go to the facility where she would claim that she discovered her husband’s dead body.
Other testimonies included the deputy, dispatcher, coroner and sergeants involved the day of the crime and a man Lynlee Renick had an affair with.