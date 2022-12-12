COLUMBIA — The prosecution said in a pre-trial conference Monday that it will likely file a motion to "continue trial" to move back the date of William Thomas' trial to accommodate a witness.
Thomas faces a first-degree rape charge. Thomas and his girlfriend, Renee Collins, are accused of trafficking Collins' teenage daughter out of a room at the Welcome Inn in Columbia, in exchange for drugs and money.
The case dates back to 2017 when an FBI agent was informed that a child was being left in a hotel room with strange men, the Columbia Missourian reported.
The defense said it would not object to that motion from the prosecution. Both sides have until the end of the year to file available dates for Williams' trial in the new year.
Collins, who is charged with sexual trafficking of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a child and accomplice to rape, will face a jury trial on Jan. 24.
Williams and Collins remain in the Boone County Jail with a $200,00 bond each.