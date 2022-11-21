COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager accused in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student.
Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records.
Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a second-degree murder charge, as well as unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to online records. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in August.
Ashford was 17 years old at the time of his arrest and will be tried as an adult.
Ashford will appear on Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. for another hearing to discuss the status of his trial, and his pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m.
During a hearing Monday, Ashford's attorney, Stephen Concannon, said he has yet to meet with Ashford in-person to discuss the trial proceedings. Concannon also said a speed trial request has been filed in the case.
Ashford is the second suspected gunman in a drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old Aubry Doxley on Saturday, Feb. 19. Doxley attended Battle High School.
When CPD arrived to the scene, they found Doxley dead in her north Columbia home with gunshot wounds. Two other people were also injured.
The other suspect, Samarion Robins, 17, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July. He was 16 at the time of his arrest and will also be tried as an adult. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m.