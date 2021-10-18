AUDRAIN COUNTY − Michael Humphrey stands trial Monday for a first-degree murder charge and armed criminal in the death of Benjamin Renick.
Benjamin Renick was found dead from "multiple gunshot wounds" in June 2017 at the Renick's Reptiles shop in New Florence, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause statement, Humphrey conspired with his ex-girlfriend and Renick's wife Lynlee to kill Benjamin Renick.
Lynlee Renick is scheduled to stand trial in early December.
The shooting wasn't the first attempt on Benjamin Renick's life. Lynlee Renick initially tried to poison her husband by giving him a protein shake laced with narcotics, but he survived.
A witness claims Lynlee shot Benjamin multiple times and Humphrey helped clean up the shell casings.
The witness said Renick claimed to know Benjamin was going to leave her and that their relationship "was not going well."
Humphrey were arrested in Jefferson City in 2020.