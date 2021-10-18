JEFFERSON CITY — The trial in a 2019 deadly shooting in Jefferson City will begin Tuesday.
Devin Schrimpf stands trial for the death of 18-year-old Marquise Conley. Jury selection was delayed a day and will begin Tuesday.
According to Locke Thompson, prosecuting attorney in Cole County, opening statements could begin Tuesday afternoon, but "will most likely occur Wednesday morning."
Schrimpf, of Holts Summit, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the Halloween morning shooting.
Police say Conley was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive, near St. Mary's Hospital.
A witness said then 17-year-old Schrimpf visited the apartment earlier in the day and became angry when he found out there was another male there.
The witness said she had to force Schrimpf out of the home.
He later called her saying "I'm going to kill everybody over there; I'm shooting the place up," the witness told police.