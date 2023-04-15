Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 138 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE MONTGOMERY WARREN WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON REYNOLDS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA, FULTON, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.