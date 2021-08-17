LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A 55-year-old man was recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday after drowning over the weekend.
An incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Kansas City resident James Jensen had not been seen since Aug. 15.
A trooper responded on Tuesday to a report of a subject floating in the water in the 9.5 mile marker of the main channel of the Lake, in an unnamed cove. Jensen was recovered shortly after.
This is Troop F's second drowning for August and ninth drowning for 2021.