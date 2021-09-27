MILLER COUNTY − A Brumley man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a crash that left a Missouri trooper with moderate injuries.
Brian Farrow, 51, was driving south on Route C, near Highway 42 on Saturday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, his vehicle traveled off the road several times, hit a mailbox and then struck the rear of the trooper's vehicle, which was parked.
According to the report, the trooper has moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.
There is an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to the patrol car, with damage to the driver's side rear and the undercarriage, the report said.
Farrow refused any medical treatment at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony DWI, causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer and careless and imprudent driving, resulting in an accident.
He was taken to the Miller County Jail on a 24-hour hold.