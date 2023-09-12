COLUMBIA − Traffic slowed on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass in Boone County
Troopers investigated the crash in the eastbound lanes at the 121 mile marker just after 3:30 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Highway Patrol says there was a partial collapse, and a 6-to-10-foot section of concrete blocked the road.
The debris was moved off the roadway and both eastbound lanes opened around 4:15 p.m.
Other details of the crash were not immediately available. Check back to this story for updates.