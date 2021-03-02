BOONE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to three crashes within three miles on Interstate 70 eastbound, all within about an hour.
MSHP Troop F, which patrols Boone County, first tweeted about a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Half an hour later, the agency said another crash happened around the 117 mile marker. Around 12:30, the agency said it was working on a third crash site at the 116 mile marker.
Around 12:30, troopers said traffic was backed up to the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The bridge is around the 115 mile marker.
Troopers say you can take U.S. 40 to get around the crashes and get back on I-70 at mile marker 121.