COOPER COUNTY- Missouri state troopers are currently working on a non-injury crash on the outer road of Interstate 70, at the 97 mile marker in Cooper County.
MSHP Troop F tweeted photos out on Friday around 10:15 a.m. about the crash.
From the photos, the roadway appears completely blocked. KOMU 8 has sent a reporter to the area.
State Troopers are currently working a non-injury crash on the outer road of westbound I-70 at the 97 mile marker in Cooper County. If you’re traveling through the area, please use caution.#CooperCounty pic.twitter.com/pUxts1f3Kx— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 15, 2021
Officials encourage anyone driving in that area to use caution.
The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday. This means that issues are expected and hazardous travel is possible.
Travel conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon as snowfall picks up in intensity and visibility is reduced. Snow will begin to wind down in the evening, becoming only flurries. Minor improvements are expected on the roadways, but slick spots will likely continue.
Snow should be pretty wet and that will lead to slushy road conditions. Treatment from road crews should work well.
Give yourself extra time to drive slow and keep space between you and the next vehicle.