BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an unidentified driver left the scene of a crash on Route B Wednesday night.
Troops are currently looking for a male driver of a Jeep. It is unknown what model or color.
The patrol said the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. as Iowa resident Ryan Zwer, 44, stopped due to congestion and was struck by the Jeep and a Ford Escape, driven by Phyllis Caudle, 73, of Hallsville.
Zwer and his passenger Kristen Zwer were taken to University Hospital for minor injuries by a private vehicle. Caudle was also taken to University Hospital, by ambulance, for minor injuries.
The Ford Escape had extensive damage, while Zwer's Chevrolet Traverse had moderate damage.
Anyone with information on the crash and missing driver should call MSHP at 573-751-1000.