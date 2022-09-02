Troopers start death investigation after body found in I-70 ditch

COOPER COUNTY - Troopers are investigating a body that was found in a ditch on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 94 mile marker, according to Cpl. Kyle Green.
Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles are currently in the median on both sides of this bridge. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JIcapor1kV— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) September 2, 2022
Traffic has been reduced to one lane only at this time. Drivers are advised to exercise caution if passing through this area.
Cpl. Green said no other details are being released at this time. This story will be updated as details are made known.