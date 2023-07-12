COLUMBIA — The south Columbia location of Tropical Liqueurs was broken into early Wednesday morning.
Allison Lloyd, general manager of Trops south, said a male suspect smashed in a window and vandalized the snow cone trailer. Cash was also taken from the register.
"No Trops was stolen, so product is safe. No employees were hurt, we were closed at the time," Lloyd said. "He just got away with a lot of cash."
Lloyd said the man broke into the snow cone trailer in the front parking lot.
"He then walked around the building to the back door, tried prying the back door open, he failed," Lloyd said. "So he walked around through the north side of the building and bursted out our office window with a hammer and then crawled in through the window."
Speaking on whether the incident affects the business, Lloyd said the break-in has not affected operations and that people can come in to purchase their drinks as they normally would.
Columbia police responded to the establishment around 1:20 a.m. after an alarm was triggered. Police said the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
The store was closed and no employees were inside at the time. No other merchandise has been reported stolen at this time.
The South Providence store reported the incident in a Facebook post with images of scene and suspect.
"All physical damage can be fixed; we're extremely thankful all employees and Trops drinks are safe," Trops wrote on Facebook.
Trops said it will reward any successful tips with "Trops rewards."
CPD says its Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
If you recognize the suspect in the picture, contact Columbia police at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.