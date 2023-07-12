COLUMBIA — Tropical Liqueurs reported on a Facebook post that its south Columbia location was broken into early Wednesday morning.
The suspect smashed in a window and vandalized the sno cone trailer. The Trops south general manager also said cash was taken from the register.
Columbia police responded to the establishment around 1:20 a.m. after an alarm was triggered. Police said the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
The South Providence store was closed and no employees were inside at the time. No other merchandise has been reported stolen at this time.
"All physical damage can be fixed; we're extremely thankful all employees and Trops drinks are safe," Trops wrote on Facebook.
Trops said it will reward any successful tips with "Trops rewards."
CPD says its Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
If you recognize the suspect in the picture, contact Columbia police at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.