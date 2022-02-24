Truck crashes into multiple buildings in Lake Ozark, including city hall

LAKE OZARK - Several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach are damaged after a pick-up truck intentionally crashed into them Wednesday night.
Eldon resident Jarod Long was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree property damage. He has a bond set at $100,000, according to online court records.
Springfield television station KY3 reports a snowplow driver first noticed the damage to the Boone County Clinic at the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach. Police then found the damage at city hall.
Police later found the truck parked in the driveway of a home. Police say they were already on the lookout for the vehicle.
“So everybody was on point trying to find it and everybody’s trying to search for it. We have this incident, then we find out from our neighbor in Osage Beach that they had the same type of situation happened over there,” Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville told KY3.
Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry is asking contractors for help with repairs to the city hall. Contact Newberry or David Mitchem at 573-365-5378 or email cityadmin@cityoflakeozark.net.