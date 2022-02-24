 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one half inch and ice accumulations around a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest
road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at
traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

Truck crashes into multiple buildings in Lake Ozark, including city hall

  • Updated

LAKE OZARK - Several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach are damaged after a pick-up truck intentionally crashed into them Wednesday night.

Eldon resident Jarod Long was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree property damage. He has a bond set at $100,000, according to online court records.

Springfield television station KY3 reports a snowplow driver first noticed the damage to the Boone County Clinic at the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach. Police then found the damage at city hall.

Police later found the truck parked in the driveway of a home. Police say they were already on the lookout for the vehicle.

“So everybody was on point trying to find it and everybody’s trying to search for it. We have this incident, then we find out from our neighbor in Osage Beach that they had the same type of situation happened over there,” Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville told KY3.

Lake Ozark Police

Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry is asking contractors for help with repairs to the city hall. Contact Newberry or David Mitchem at 573-365-5378 or email cityadmin@cityoflakeozark.net.

Ethan is a reporter, anchor, producer and digital producer for KOMU 8. He is a sports broadcast journalism major at the University of Missouri. You can reach him by email at ejsghz@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @Ethan_Salm.

