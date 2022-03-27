Truck driver arrested for fatal crash that killed Boone County Fire official

BOONE COUNTY - A Kansas City truck driver was arrested Friday morning for the involuntary manslaughter of Boone County Fire official last December, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Kevin Brunson, 64, is in Boone County Jail with a $250,000 bond, the report said.
According to the crash report obtained by KOMU 8, Brunson exceeded the federal time regulations when his tractor trailer slammed into the back of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's SUV along I-70.
Gladney was reported to be in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was working on a different traffic-related scene.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Nicholas March filed the crash report which had a statement from the driver. Brunson said he attempted to slow his vehicle around mile marker 135, but it was "too late."
The arrest was made Friday morning at 8:59 a.m. in Clay County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.