BOONE COUNTY − A Kansas City truck driver has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in connection to the December death of a Boone County fire official.
Kevin Brunson, 64, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, according to online court records. A Boone County grand jury issued the indictment Friday.
According to the crash report obtained by KOMU 8, Brunson failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's SUV.
Gladney was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Gladney was attempting to keep the westbound traffic from hitting a box truck that was involved in a previous crash.
Gladney was removed from the SUV and taken to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Nicholas March filed the crash report, which contained Brunson's statement, witness statements and additional information.
In the report, March said Brunson told him he began to slow down on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 135 when he saw other cars doing so, but Brunson said it was "too late."
March said Brunson was originally in the left lane because he said he "didn't know what was going on in the right lane." Brunson reportedly said he only swerved into the right lane after seeing a stopped truck in the left lane: "it happened so God-damned quick."
Witnesses at the scene all claimed Brunson was speeding in the tractor trailer.
Brunson's bail is set at $250,000. It was not clear if he was in custody. KOMU 8 has reached out to the Boone County Sheriff's Office for details.
This story is developing and will be updated.