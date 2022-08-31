COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers investigated a crash involving an overturned semi truck on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 4:07 p.m.
The driver of a semi truck fell asleep, according to a crash report. His vehicle then traveled off the side of the road, ran up and down a rock embankment, then returned to the interstate. The truck then exited into the median and struck the cables.
The driver was taken by ambulance to University Hospital for minor injuries, the report said.
Photos tweeted by the troop show a FedEx truck nearly on its side.
The roadway is still blocked and will remain closed for a while. pic.twitter.com/Xeo8dfjtZi— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 31, 2022
Eastbound I-70 at the 111 mile marker in Cooper County remains closed as first responders work to clear the crash scene.We will keep you updated and let you know when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/wKvwv5C3u8— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 31, 2022
During the lane closure, the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map showed moderate traffic all the way to the Pettis County line.
There were also delays due to bridge work.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.