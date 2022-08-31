COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers investigated a crash involving an overturned semi truck on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 4:07 p.m.

The driver of a semi truck fell asleep, according to a crash report. His vehicle then traveled off the side of the road, ran up and down a rock embankment, then returned to the interstate. The truck then exited into the median and struck the cables.

The driver was taken by ambulance to University Hospital for minor injuries, the report said.

Photos tweeted by the troop show a FedEx truck nearly on its side.

During the lane closure, the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map showed moderate traffic all the way to the Pettis County line.

There were also delays due to bridge work.  

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

