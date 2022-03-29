BOONE COUNTY - A Kansas City truck driver pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in connection to a crash that killed a Boone County fire official in December.
Kevin Brunson appeared without an attorney Monday in Boone County court. A public defender was appointed to the case.
Brunson, 64, is currently being held in Boone County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
According to assistant prosecuting attorney Meriliee Crockett, a bond review hearing was ordered and set for April 4 at 9 a.m.
Brunson was arrested Friday in Clay County after a grand jury indicted him for the first-degree involuntary manslaughter of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney.
According to the crash report obtained by KOMU 8, Brunson had exceeded the federal drive time regulations when his tractor trailer slammed into the back of Gladney's SUV along Interstate 70.
Gladney was reported to be in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was working on a different traffic-related incident.
MSHP Cpl. Nicholas March filed the crash report which had a statement from the driver. Brunson said he attempted to slow his vehicle around mile marker 135, but it was "too late."