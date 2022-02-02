MOBERLY - Knee high snow in areas of Moberly means a lot of closed shops, and people staying indoors or in cars to avoid the roads.
Truck driver for VTS transformation Joshua Castro said drove into Moberly from Belvidere, Illinois Tuesday night and started noticing slippery roads around 4 a.m. He stopped for the night in Moberly and by the morning, he said he found his tires frozen.
"I can't go anywhere until I get them broken and loose," Castro said. "I'm beating [my tires] with a hammer. I'm trying to spray it with deicer trying to get it to detach so I can get moving."
Castro was heading to a Walmart distribution center before the snow hit. He said companies are pretty lenient when it comes to trying to get jobs done during inclement weather.
"I usually drive pretty slow," Castro said. "If I have to pull over I pull over, there's no reason for me to die over a freight."
Castro drove in from Belvidere, IL last night and noticed the worst part of his drive around 4a.m. when he started sliding. @KOMUnews— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) February 2, 2022
Other truck drivers in the area said they're experiencing the same thing - they just have to wait until the snow melts a little bit. Many drivers are staying warm in their vehicles. They said they have enough food and water, and use the gas station amenities when needed.
One electrical lineman, William Overman from Jacksonville, Missouri, said his job requires him to be out in the snow, no matter what's in the forecast.
"We're the ones that turn the electric back on so we don't have a choice," Overman said. "We're like the postman - rain, snow, sun's shining - we're the ones that get called in to restore the power."
Overman said the electrical lines in Moberly aren't too bad right now, but it's really the heavy snow of the lines which pose the possibility of the lines going down.
A front desk assistant at the Comfort Inn and Suites said she also has to work in the severe weather. She said her drive to work took a lot longer than usual.
"Normally it takes me about five minutes to get here and today it took me about ten minutes just because the roads were really bad," Chassity Little said
Little said she tends to see more people at the hotel during the snowstorm because it's safer for people to stay rather than to travel and go home. She said it isn't the most ideal weather to work in.
"Let me just say it's a really bad pain," Little said. "It's cold, it's a pain in the butt."
Moberly Public Works said they were working all day Wednesday to clear the roads. Director of Public Works Tom Sanders said in an email they were dealing with issues of staffing and equipment issues.