COLUMBIA - A semi truck caught fire Saturday afternoon near the St. Charles Lake of the Woods exit on I-70.
Six fire trucks arrived on the scene. CPD was also on the scene to direct traffic.
Both westbound lanes of I-70 near the exit were originally closed due to the 18-wheeler fire. One lane opened up a short time later.
Traffic is moving slowly after a semi truck caught on fire by the St. Charles Lake of the Woods exit on I-70. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/du0UQKuUj6— Jessica Fitzgerald (@jfitzgeraldtv) July 3, 2021
6 fire trucks are on the scene. CPD is on the scene to direct traffic on I-70. @KOMUnews— Jessica Fitzgerald (@jfitzgeraldtv) July 3, 2021