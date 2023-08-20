COLUMBIA - The Petro-Mart at the Phillips 66 gas station in Columbia had to close briefly Sunday night after a truck hit the side of the building.
The gas station is located off of Grindstone Parkway near Highway 63.
A Columbia police officer on the scene said no one got hurt. It's unclear what caused the driver to hit the side of the building.
The collision left behind a hole where you can see all the way through the structure into the men's bathroom. The corner of the building was taped off with yellow caution tape.
An employee of the gas station said she felt the building shake when the truck hit. She said thankfully no one was in the bathroom when it happened.