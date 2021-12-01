MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a series of thefts from vehicles Tuesday night.
According to a news release, officers first responded to the 1200 and 1300 blocks of East Jackson around 7 p.m. Officers found that a few unlocked vehicles had some personal items and small amounts of money taken from them.
Then, around 7:56 p.m., a black, 2007 Ford F-150 was reported stolen in the 300 block of North Washington. The Ford had been left unlocked with the keys inside, according to MPSD.
Around the time of the report, an MPSD officer located the Ford being driven in the 1000 block of North Clark.
After a short pursuit, the Ford slowed and four people jumped out, allowing the truck to roll into a house on North Washington Street.
There was minimal damage to the Ford and home and no injuries were reported.
Officers were unable to locate the people who ran, but MPSD says the investigation indicates they were also involved in the thefts from vehicles earlier in the night.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-392-TIPS or the Mexico Public Safety Department at 573-573-5800 or 573-581-2100.