COLUMBIA - True/False Film Fest has chosen 33 feature films and 25 short films to highlight at this year's documentary festival, which runs March 2-5 in Columbia.
The festival will present eight world premieres and seven North American premieres in its feature lineup, as well as seven Sundance films and other hits from the festival circuit. Nineteen of the 33 feature films are made by first-time feature directors.
"In keeping with the core values of the Ragtag Film Society, True/False is committed to inclusion and transparency and continues to track demographic data," festival representatives said in a press release.
59% of the feature and short films are directed by women or non-binary filmmakers, and 55% are directed by people of color.
Here is the full 2023 True/False Film Fest lineup for feature and short films.
Feature films
Anhell69 | Dir. Theo Montoya; 2022; 72 min.
Blurring the lines of reality, director Theo Montoya leads the viewer through a magical-realism journey to recover the memories of his friends and chosen family.
Art Talent Show | Dirs. Adéla Komrzý & Tomáš Bojar; 2022; 102 min.
Through amusing and frustrating moments at a prestigious Czech art institute, professors set up an elaborate enrollment test for prospective students.
Bad Press | Dirs. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker & Joe Peeler; 2022; 110 min.
A fearless indigenous journalist fights for independent media and democracy in her community.
This film is presented by Paytient.
Bobi Wine: The People’s President | Dirs. Christopher Sharp & Moses Bwayo; 2022; 114 min.
Activist-musician Bobi Wine runs for the presidency of Uganda daringly opposing a 35-year-long regime.
This film is presented by the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy.
Broca’s Aphasia | Dir. Su Ming-Yen; 2022; 83 min.
In a Taiwanese sex-doll hotel, glimpses of the workers’ lives and a haunting disembodied monologue reverberate.
Dogwatch | Dir. Gregoris Rentis; 2022; 78 min.
Armed guards, hired to protect ships from Somali pirates, restlessly live their everyday lives while constantly anticipating an attack.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023.
Feet in Water, Head on Fire | Dir. Terra Long; 2023; 93 min.
In California’s Coachella Valley, miles of imported date palms, planted over generations, tell the story of a landscape and community in transition.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Forms of Forgetting | Dir. Burak Çevik; 2023; 70 min.
A couple meditate on their long-past relationship while delving deeply into the recesses of the decay of time and memory.
Gigi La Legge | Dir. Alessandro Comodin; 2022; 103 min.
Sleepy summer days unfold in this hybrid portrait of a gregarious local police officer on patrol through the Italian countryside.
Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project | Dirs. Michèle Stephenson & Joe Brewster; 2022; 96 min.
An Afrofuturist exploration of renowned poet Nikki Giovanni’s life, legacy and hopes for the future.
Going Varsity In Mariachi | Dirs. Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn; 2022; 105 min.
In Southern Texas, a group of talented young musicians and their formidable coach vie for a chance to win the state championship in mariachi.
Guapo’y | Dir. Sofia Paoli Thorne; 2022; 71 min.
Healing from the trauma of the Paraguayan dictatorship, Celsa uses herbs to mend deep wounds left from her imprisonment and torture.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023.
How To Have An American Baby | Dir. Leslie Tai; 2023; 116 min.
A kaleidoscopic portrait of the birth tourism industry, following Chinese mothers in a Californian "maternity hotel."
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Hummingbirds | Dirs. Silvia Del Carmen Castaños & Estefanía "Beba" Contreras; 2023; 78 min.
Two filmmakers find healing in their everyday joyful antics on the streets of Laredo, Texas.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023.
It Runs In The Family | Dir. Victoria Linares Villegas; 2022; 83 min.
A revelation about her family connection to an influential Dominican director from the 1940s sets a filmmaker on her own playful path of self-discovery.
Joonam | Dir. Sierra Urich; 2022; 100 min.
A filmmaker attempts to break down language barriers with her Iranian grandmother to finally understand her relationship to her heritage.
La Bonga | Dirs. Sebastián Pinzón Silva & Canela Reyes; 2022; 73 min.
Decades after they were forced to flee their village in the Colombian jungle, a community makes a poetically rendered return home.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Last Things | Dir. Deborah Stratman; 2023; 50 min.
An experimental, science fiction-meets-science fact meditation on the evolution and extinction of human life from the point of view of rocks.
Mafifa | Dir. Daniela Muñoz Barroso; 2021; 77 min.
In this verité search for a late, legendary female conga musician, a filmmaker with progressive hearing loss seeks to find traces of herself.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023.
Man On Earth | Dir. Amiel Courtin-Wilson; 2022; 97 min.
Intimate observation and loving testimony are mixed with poetic moments in this thoughtful portrait of a terminally ill man who has scheduled his death.
Milisuthando | Dir. Milisuthando Bongela; 2023; 117 min.
Interrogations of the past fuse profoundly with investment in the future in this kaleidoscopic look at apartheid through its victims and the filmmaker’s own self.
A Moment Of Innocence | Dir. Mohsen Makhmalbaf; 1996; 78 min.
An Iranian filmmaker seeks to reconcile through recreating the moment when he stabbed a police officer during a political rally.
This film is curated by Victoria Linares Villegas as part of the True Vision retrospective program.
Moosa Lane | Dir. Anita Mathal Hopland; 2022; 86 min.
A biracial director meditates on identity, relationships and home in this striking personal portrait shot over 15 years between Denmark and Pakistan.
Natalia | Dir. Elizabeth Mirzaei; 2017; 96 min.
A young woman pursues her faith, in the face of societal pressures, to become a nun.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Our Body | Dir. Claire Simon; 2022; 172 min.
Director Claire Simon follows doctors and patients at a gynecology ward in France.
This film is presented by Flow’s Pharmacy.
Paradise | Dir. Alexander Abaturov; 2022; 88 min.
A Siberian village fights apocalyptic wildfires without help from Moscow. Institutional neglect vies with mythic elemental forces in this intimate portrait of a community.
R 21 aka Restoring Solidarity | Dir. Mohanad Yaqubi; 2022; 71 min.
Films about the Palestinian liberation struggle—housed in a Japanese archive—are interwoven to create an essay on transnational solidarity and cinema as propaganda.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023.
Ramona | Dir. Victoria Linares Villegas; 2023; 83 min.
An actress interviews several pregnant teenage girls in preparation for playing a fictional film character, which raises questions over her suitability for the role.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023. It is presented by Restoration Eye Care.
Red Herring | Dir. Kit Vincent; 2023; 90 min.
Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a filmmaker documents the power of family and friendship in the face of adversity.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
The Stroll | Dirs. Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucker; 2023; 84 min.
A filmmaker documents their personal connection to the rich history of the Trans community in New York City's Meatpacking District.
The Taste Of Mango | Dir. Chloe Abrahams; 2023; 75 min.
In an attempt to salvage the long-strained relationship between her mother and grandmother, a filmmaker confronts traumatic family secrets with her camera.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Tavuri | Dir. Dervis Zaim; 2022; 93 min.
In this imaginative verité film, an infamous scam artist, who is suffering with diabetes, is released from prison and given a last chance at redemption.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023.
Three Women | Dir. Maksym Melnyk; 2022; 85 min.
As he documents life in a rural region of Ukraine, a filmmaker becomes part of village life himself.
This film will make its North American premiere at True/False 2023. It is presented by Show Me Quality Consulting.
Time Bomb Y2K | Dirs. Brian Becker & Marley McDonald; 2023; 84 min.
An immersive, all-archival retelling of the "Y2K" millennium bug and the mass hysteria that changed the fabric of modern society.
This film will make its world premiere at True/False 2023. It is presented by Van Matre Law Firm.
Xaraasi Xanne (Crossing Voices) | Dirs. Raphaël Grisey & Bouba Touré; 2022; 122 min.
A textured range of archival material and testimony interweave in this evocation of Soumankidi Coura, an anti-colonial farming collective in Mali.
Short films
Alpha Kings | Dirs. Faye Tsakas & Enrique Pedráza-Botero; 2022; 14 min.
Through intimate, observational moments, Alpha Kings follows a group of young men seeking quick wealth on OnlyFans.
This film will play before the feature film Broca’s Aphasia.
Anima | Dir. Manuel Mateo; 2022; 19 min.
Striking images of the lives and deaths of captive animals loom in the background of everyday humanity.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
Aqueronte | Dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas; 2023; 26 min.
An eavesdropping observation through the mundanity, humor and boredom of passengers on a ferry.
This film will play in the Shorts: Angiogram lineup.
Aralkum | Dirs. Daniel Asadi Faezi & Mila Zhluktenko; 2022; 14 min.
As seen through haunting cinematography, a former fisherman sets sail on the barren Aral Desert, which was once a lush sea.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
Away | Dir. Ruslan Fedotov; 2022; 28 min.
Talented teenage Ukrainian refugees use art to create powerful statement pieces on the streets of Budapest.
This film will play in the Shorts: Angiogram lineup.
Before It Breaks | Dir. Swetha Regunathan; 2022; 7min.
The dance and alchemy between the choreography of glassblowing and the connection to the human form.
This film will play in the Shorts: Angiogram lineup.
Caballo de Espuma | Dir. Juanjo Rueda; 2022; 20 min.
Assembling the filmmaker’s writing, storyboards, family archives and haunting outdoor shots, Caballo de Espuma leads to an exploration of memory that blends the lines of reality.
This film will play before the feature film Mafifa.
Echo | Dir. Ross McClean; 2023; 13min.
In Northern Ireland, an older man with damaged vocal chords seeks out connections over the radio airwaves.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
The Empty Sphere | Dir. Stéphanie Roland; 2022; 19min.
Through starkly beautiful black and white images, the viewer journeys from the depths of space to the core of the earth.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
Example # 35 | Dirs. Lucía Malandro & Daniel D. Saucedo; 2022; 6 min.
Footage from Cuba’s judicial archives weaves an untold perspective of the nonconformists.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.
The Feeling of Being Close to You | Dir. Ash Goh Hua; 2022; 12 min.
Through a lyrical combination of archival footage and phone calls, director Ash Goh Hua depicts the tense relationship between them and their mother.
This film will play before the feature film The Taste of Mango.
I was born in 1988 | Dir. Yasaman Baghban; 2022; 9 min.
An Iranian filmmaker is haunted by the fact that they were born at the same time that massacres of political prisoners began in Iran.
This film will play before the feature film Guapo’y.
Jill, Uncredited | Dir. Anthony Ing; 2022; 18 min.
A lively investigation into British background actor Jill Goldston’s prolific filmography.
This film will play in the Shorts: Angiogram lineup.
Language Unknown | Dir. Janelle VanderKelen; 2022; 6 min.
In this animated experimental film, plants blossom through the foundation of a home and overtake human spaces.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
love at first byte | Dirs. Felizitas Hoffmann & Theresa Hoffmann; 2022; 6 min.
With security camera footage obtained via data request, this short distorts reality to embody a missed connection for a lovelorn surveillance machine.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.
Margie Soudek's Salt and Pepper Shakers | Dir. Meredith Moore; 2022; 12 min.
A filmmaker and VFX instructor uses footage of her grandmother’s intricate and unique collection of salt and pepper shakers in a film that bends time and space.
This film will play in the Shorts: Angiogram lineup.
Moomin | Dir. Zach Dorn; 2022; 5 min.
A filmmaker’s lovesick voiceover narrates a cellphone journey to reconnect with a distant love over an online claw machine game.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.
Moune Ô | Dir. Maxime Jean-Baptiste; 2022; 17 min.
Dissecting footage of his father in Alain Maline’s Jean Galmot, Aventurier, Maxime Jean-Baptiste breaks down the colonial gaze.
This film will play before the feature film La Bonga.
No Elements | Dir. Barbara Vojtašáková; 2022; 25 min.
A former couple reflects on 16mm film footage they shot together revealing the intricacy and challenges of their relationship.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.
Tension Envelopes | Dir. Robert Greene; 2023; 9 min.
A voiceless narrator imagines life inside the walls of an envelope factory.
This film, directed by MU professor Robert Greene, will play before the feature film Forms of Forgetting.
That Day on the River | Dir. Lei Lei; 2023; 39 min.
An intimate conversation between father and son paired with archival footage offers a glimpse into childhood memories of home.
This film will play before the feature film Last Things.
Tierra de Leche | Dirs. Milton Guillén & Fiona Hall; 2022; 12 min.
An interrogation of capitalism and the American dream through migrant labor, GPS, and dairy cows.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
Visão do Paraíso | Dir. Leonardo Pirondi; 2022; 16 min.
Bridging colonialism and modern machinery, Visão do Paraíso offers a stark critique of the evolution of technology.
This film will play in the Shorts: Galileo lineup.
While the Night Falls/Mientras Anochece | Dir. Amir Aether Valen; 2023; 18 min.
With stunning black and white cinematography, an elderly couple living on an isolated rural farm move through their daily routines.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.
You Are Not Here | Dir. Nastia Korkia; 2022; 16 min.
The chapters of a Russian funeral procession offer a meditation on ritual and loss.
This film will play in the Shorts: Serotonin lineup.