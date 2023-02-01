COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest has released the music lineup for this year's festival, to be held March 2-5 in Columbia. Artist genres for the fest span across the spectrum, from 18andCounting's immersive electronic hip-hop to Mold Gold's finger-picked folk to Materia's warehouse rave DJ sets.
More than half of the 39 acts at this year's fest hail from across Missouri. Columbia-based acts include sibling trio Drona, R&B performer Cemone James and LGBTQ+ community choir The Quorus. True/False mainstays Fumes and the John Galbraith Triowill also be returning for performances. The Mobile Funk Unit, a group of March March veterans, will play around town throughout the festival weekend.
The festival will also feature 18 art installations and two community-driven exhibitions. Crowd favorites like "Barb the Buffalo," "Unfound Tapestries" and the ever-growing "Souvenir" will return for another season at the fest, while iconic pieces "Picturehouse Portraits" and "The Dragon" will be retiring after this year.
True/False's two artists-in-residence will each present an exhibition running past the weekend of the fest. Niki Dionne will run felt-needling workshops the week before the fest for her piece "Felt by Numbers," resulting in an 11-foot mural to be displayed at Orr Street Studios until April 1. In "Seeing You/Seeing Me," Mami Takahashi, a multidisciplinary artist from Tokyo, will use a host of mediums to explore her path as an Asian woman struggling with the U.S. immigration system.