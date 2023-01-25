COLUMBIA - The 20th annual True/False Film Fest will be in Columbia from March 2-5, and the festival has shared its Show Me True/False film title.
In a press release, True/False said Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn’s Going Varsity in Mariachi will feature at the 2023 True/False Film Festival in Columbia. Going Varsity in Mariachi explores the competitive world of high school mariachi bands in South Texas, following an underdog team with the odds stacked against them as they fight to prove themselves at the State Championships.
The film recently held its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The showing is similar to the collaborative year-round Show Me series at Ragtag Cinema, with an emphasis on creating a deeper community-wide conversation from the film.
Following the Saturday, March 4 screening of the film, the fest will hold an extended, in person Q&A at the historic Missouri Theatre with the film’s co-directors. Tickets to that screening will be available to the public for a reduced $5 in order to increase accessibility to the Fest for those who are not otherwise able to attend.