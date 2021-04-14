COLUMBIA- The True/False Film Fest will be back in Columbia in just under a month. The fest is giving artists the chance to get back in the public sphere after over a year of pandemic seclusion.
"It means I get to do what I was born to do," muralist Stacy "Wildy" Self said. "Just to have engagement and contact. Just outside is great."
Last year's Fest ended March 8 of 2020, nine days before Boone County announced its first COVID-19 case. Unlike Roots N Blues and thousands of other events across the country, True/False did not have to skip an event year because of its timing. The 2020 Fest marked the beginning of the pandemic in mid-Missouri. The head coordinator says she hopes the 2021 Fest will coincide with a return to normalcy.
"I do think we kind of were the last big event before people went into lock down," Co-Executive Director of Ragtag Film Society Barbie Banks said. "I hope we're the event that allows people to feel comfortable to come and start experiencing movies and art in Columbia again."
Self's arts involves a lot of "Mural Parties," where the community gets to participate in her artwork and participate right onto her murals. This became impossible during the pandemic, and she eventually had to move out of her studio and keep her art secluded at home.
"That was horrible. It was really, really hard not to be able to do what I love," Self said.
Banks said this was a big reason for pushing for the 2021 Fest.
"We see ourselves as part of a much larger ecosystem in Columbia," Banks said. "It also helps artists and it helps our community and maybe give a little sense of relief that this pandemic could be over soon."
Ironically, the 2020 True/False theme was 'Foresight.' COVID-19 had other ideas.
"I was somebody who last year thought we were going to be locked down for two weeks, and it was going to be over," Banks said. "During the festival, we could kind of feel this impending doom coming."
Self, who also participated as a muralist in last year's event, said the theme was total coincidence.
"Just serendipitous, yeah," Self said.
Much like the unique timing of it all.
"We were all so thankful. It was just, I don't know, serendipitous, the timing of it," Banks said.
Arguably more fittingly, this year's theme will be the 'Nature of Uncertainty.' The True/False Festival will be at Stephens Lake Park May 5 through 9 instead of downtown Columbia to accommodate social distancing.
