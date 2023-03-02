COLUMBIA - It's officially been two decades since Columbia's been welcoming documentarians and film fans to town for a weekend of music, movies and friendship for the True/False Film Fest.
"I've volunteered for the festival 19 out of 20 years," Crew Chief Fergus Moore said. "Some people have moved away but they keep coming back for the shows or to volunteer. It's like this collection of friends. Many of us have been doing it for over 15 years. It's kind of a family feel."
Thursday night was the start of the weekend. Throughout the next few days, visitors will have the opportunity to watch 58 films. Eight of those films will be premiered globally during the weekend as well.
Some fans of the festival are intensely loyal. Many of them have attended the festival annually since the mid 2000s.
Tom and Janice Rehak made it for the first time in 2009.
"Jan and I have lived in Columbia for about 30 years," Tom said. "We missed the first couple and I had heard it was really good so I gave her some tickets for a present. We've been each year since."
The Rehaks also share it with friends who live out of town.
"We normally have a lot of family come and stay with us during the weekend," Janice said. "We'll have folks from Illinois, Pennsylvania, we've even had people from Texas before."
But some cross more than state lines to get in on the lights, cameras and action.
"One time a few years ago this woman with this lovely French accent stopped me and asked how to get to 'Booches'," Moore said. "First I told her how we pronounce it here, and then I gave her directions to it and they thanked me when they saw me the next day. She said they were the best burgers ever."
This year's True/False theme is "This is a test." While some said the theme seemed to be fairly abstract similar to other years, they had a few guesses on what it could possibly mean.
"I guess it means experimentation," viewer Amanda Hinnant said. "Maybe this is a test of real life post-pandemic."
For True/False Event Producer Samantha Boisclair, the theme couldn't have been chosen at a better time.
"Coming out of a couple difficult years for the world and for the environment and for events in general, 'This is a Test' to me is like 'Yeah, we can actually do this,'" Boisclair said. "It's trial and error and after 20 years maybe we're figuring it out, but there's always new things to learn and new ideas to explore."
Viewer Jeremy Root hopes that this most recent milestone, isn't the festival's last.
"I hope we're here for 20 more," Root said. "It's really great."